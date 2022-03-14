(Bloomberg) -- A group of national and state progressive organizations plans to spend $1.4 million against a new election bill speeding through the Georgia legislature.

The Republican-sponsored measure emerged suddenly last week and is expected to pass the House by the March 15 deadline for bills to clear one of the General Assembly’s two chambers. It would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the power to launch criminal investigations of alleged election fraud and allow members of the public to review paper ballots -- instead of digital copies -- without a court order, as now required.

Critics say that the measure would open the door to endless sham audits. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of voter fraud in Georgia after his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden.

The groups fighting the proposal include Fair Fight Action and the New Georgia Project, both founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams; the Asian American Advocacy Fund; the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU; Communications Workers of America; the Coalition for the Peoples Agenda. The campaign will include advocacy at the legislature and a series of digital ads, said New Georgia spokesman Paul Glaze.

The bill presents a dilemma for Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who faces a primary challenge from former U.S. Senator David Perdue based almost entirely on his failure to overturn the 2020 presidential vote at Trump’s behest. Kemp has said he didn’t think the state needed to change the massive voting overhaul he signed into law last year after Trump’s defeat. In January, he said he didn’t want to overhaul “the best elections integrity act in the country.”

The legislation creates new rules for private entities that want to help elections officials administer elections by donating funds and equipment, as happened during the pandemic election of 2020. Coca-Cola Co., Home Depot Inc., Cox Communications Inc. and Atlanta Hawks LP were among the corporations that donated in Georgia that year. Under the proposed legislation, they would have to apply for permission to the state Elections Board, which would review whether the proposed help carried any partisan advantage. The board could also disburse the funds or equipment in any place or manner that it wishes, regardless of the donor’s intention.

The bill also would make it a felony to threaten violence to elections officials or poll workers.

