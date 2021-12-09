(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock doubled down on warnings from western politicians to Russia over Ukraine, saying that Moscow would pay a high price if it went ahead with an invasion of its neighbor.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are not negotiable,” Baerbock said Thursday after talks with her French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, urging European Union and NATO partners to work to avoid military escalation.

“Russia would pay a high political and above all economic price for a renewed violation of Ukrainian statehood,” she said. “We can only find solutions via the path of diplomacy.”

Baerbock, who is a co-leader of Germany’s Greens, is on her inaugural trip abroad after taking office Wednesday in the new ruling coalition under Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz issued his own warning to President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, when he said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger reprisals. He declined to specify if halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline -- which links Russia with Germany’s north coast -- would be part of any response.

The U.S. is pushing Berlin to stop the almost-completed project if Russia invades Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said this week.

Baerbock will hold separate meetings later on Thursday in Brussels with Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and on Friday she’ll meet with her Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

Stoltenberg said Thursday that Russia is behaving in an “increasingly aggressive” fashion, and continuing a “massive military buildup” at the Ukraine border.

Russia “has used force against its neighbors and it has invested significantly in new capabilities including advanced nuclear weapons,” he said in a video message to the Bucharest Forum.

