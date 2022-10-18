(Bloomberg) -- Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose to the fastest pace in ten months as multi-unit construction continues to climb.

Builders started work on an annualized 299,589 units in September, up 11 % from August, according to data released Tuesday by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Multiple-unit urban projects led the gains, rising 16% on the month to 216,549 units.

The jump defies expectations that rising borrowing costs, and a slowing economy, will start to weigh on new developments. At least three Canadian banks are projecting a mild contraction in growth early next year.

“There are plenty of areas of the Canadian economy that are slowing under the weight of higher interest rates, but homebuilding isn’t one of them. Not yet at least,” Andrew Grantham, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a report to investors.

Regionally, condo construction in Ontario climbed 48% on the month, leading gains. Alberta and British Columbia also saw large increases in housing starts. Quebec multi unit construction fell 15% on the month.

