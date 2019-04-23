New IRA Says It Killed Journalist; Apologizes for Shooting

(Bloomberg) -- The so-called new IRA said it accidentally shot a journalist in Northern Ireland during rioting last week, and apologized for her death.

The 29-year-old freelance writer, Lyra McKee, died after shots were fired in Derry, or Londonderry, after police searches in one district of the city.

“In the course of attacking the enemy, Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces, ” the organization said in a statement to Belfast-based newspaper the Irish News. “The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death.”

