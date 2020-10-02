(Bloomberg) -- The next big Hollywood movie release, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s James Bond flick “No Time to Die,” is being delayed again, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, a result of the woeful economics that studios are facing because of the pandemic.

“No Time to Die” will be released in 2021, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the decision isn’t yet public. It had already been delayed from April to Nov. 20, after the pandemic forced movie theaters across the world to close.

Hollywood has a growing inventory of big movies sitting on the shelf because of Covid-19. The only major film that’s been released since the pandemic started, Warner Bros.’s “Tenet,” has attracted a small domestic audience -- partly because theaters in New York and Los Angeles are closed. Cinemas also have to cap ticket sales to adhere to social-distancing requirements.

The Bond film, which cost about $250 million to make, will now compete with other big movies for audience attention in 2021. The change also means theaters will have no major movies for adults to show until the end of the year, when Warner Bros. is scheduled to release sci-fi thriller “Dune” and DC Comics installment “Wonder Woman 1984.”

There are still several family-oriented films expected to come out in November and December, starting with Walt Disney Co.’s “Soul” on Nov. 20. Universal Pictures also plans to release “The Croods: A New Age,” on Nov. 25, though that film may move to on-demand platforms soon after its theatrical debut. Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp., signed an agreement with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shortening the exclusive runs movies get in theaters.

Additionally, analysts have warned that films could still be delayed or moved to streaming platforms, due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

(Updates with more on Hollywood woes in third paragraph.)

