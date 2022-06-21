(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey officials who sought to recover millions of dollars in public funds from the the state's largest health insurer last year faced pressure from the governor's office to back down, according to the former official who managed state health benefits.

A little over a year ago, the state Treasury office overseeing the health plan for New Jersey employees recommended clawing back $34 million from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. The state alleged that the insurer failed to deliver on a new service, for which the state had paid extra, that was meant to help members find better care at lower costs.

Yet the complaint, filed through an internal state office that handles disputes between agencies and their vendors, was quickly halted, records reviewed by Bloomberg News show, and it appears to have remained in limbo.

Christin Deacon, who managed the contract for the state, said Governor Phil Murphy’s office sought to stop the complaint process that Treasury officials initiated against Horizon, and that Murphy later appeared unannounced at a private meeting about the dispute to praise Horizon executives. Her account was confirmed by another person familiar with the meeting who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Murphy spokeswoman Alyana Alfaro declined to comment on the complaint process or the account of the meeting. Horizon said it’s having an ongoing dialogue with the state that isn't a "dispute," according to a spokesman.

Horizon’s contract with the state is worth about $136 million annually, according to the complaint, and the company managed about $4.8 billion in state spending on health care last year, according to an insurance filing. The $34 million at issue is small by comparison.

However, some workers covered by the plan see the matter as an important test of their ability to hold the insurer accountable for controlling health-care costs and providing members with high-quality care. Unions for New Jersey law-enforcement officers want the state to adjudicate the complaint before deciding whether to extend the insurer's multiyear contract, which expires at the end of this year.

Kevin Lyons, a retired Long Beach Township detective, represents police unions on a committee that oversees plan benefit design. “We want the best for our taxpayers, citizens and our members,” said Lyons, 52. “This is not the best for any of them. This is the best for Horizon."

Close Ties

Horizon is a powerhouse in New Jersey. The nonprofit covers almost 3.8 million people, including about 616,000 on the state employees plan. It is also intertwined with the state’s government. By law, the governor appoints four directors to the company’s 17-member board, and legislative leaders appoint two more (one of the public appointee seats is currently vacant). Its chief executive officer is part of a health-care affordability advisory group Murphy formed last year. At the same time, the insurer reported state lobbying expenditures of about $1.9 million last year, higher than all but four other entities, according to state records.

Deacon, the former official, said she tried to steward public money in the employee health plan, which is funded by tax dollars and premiums paid by state workers. But her efforts were sometimes thwarted by the insurer’s political influence, she said. The friction drove her to resign her position as assistant director in the state Treasury’s Division of Pensions and Benefits last year, Deacon said.

“It’s difficult to see how the wheels of government turn,” said Deacon, who is now a consultant in the private sector helping employers address health costs. “I know that’s how they turn, but to be in the middle of it is so frustrating.”

A spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of the Treasury declined to answer questions about why the complaint was put on hold, who decided to halt it, whether the state currently considers Horizon to be complying with its contract and whether the state is still paying for the services at issue in the complaint. The agency doesn’t comment on the complaint process “or on any disputes or claims it may have with vendors with whom we are actively engaged in discussions,” Jennifer Sciortino, the spokeswoman, said in an email.

A Horizon spokesman said that the company “disagrees with and has responded to” the complaint, without specifying its disagreements. The insurer works continuously with New Jersey to improve the plan’s efficiency and resolve disagreements, spokesman Thomas Vincz said in an emailed statement. He said the company couldn’t comment on any aspect of the state contract and referred questions to the Treasury.

Steering Patients

Deacon, a 39-year-old graduate of Rutgers Law School, oversaw the health plan in the Treasury’s Division of Pensions and Benefits with a staff of about 30. She started the job in 2018, as the state prepared to seek bids on a new health-plan contract that would take effect in 2020. Horizon has provided health benefits to New Jersey workers since 1996, according to its insurance filings.

She helped shape a new contract that aimed to reduce medical expenses. The state wanted a new plan to go beyond the usual work of processing claims and managing a network of doctors and hospitals, and offer a service to guide members to high-quality care at affordable prices through a call center and online tools. It would pay extra for the navigation program because it was expected to lower costs overall.

Care-navigation programs have become more common nationwide in response to evidence that the quality of similar medical services often varies and that the most expensive care doesn’t always produce the best outcomes. New Jersey said in its bidding documents that it wanted a vendor to “drive meaningful changes in the delivery of health care, clinical quality improvements and meaningful cost reductions.”

Horizon won the bid, beating units of CVS Health Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

But Deacon said Horizon didn’t deliver. As members of the health plan, she and others called Horizon seeking information about how to find the best doctors for particular procedures — calls intended to test whether Horizon was meeting the requirements to steer members to top providers. They couldn’t, she said. “Every time I called, they failed miserably,” Deacon said.

Deacon concluded that even though the state was paying extra specifically for navigation services, Horizon wasn’t doing much to help plan members find the most efficient medical care. Audits showed the health guide wasn’t much different than Horizon’s standard customer-service call center, she said. The New Jersey Treasury denied Bloomberg’s request for copies of the audits, saying they were confidential.

After what Deacon described as months of pressing Horizon for a fix, her division filed its complaint. It alleged that New Jersey paid at least $34 million for services Horizon failed to provide, including transparency tools and care navigation, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. It said Horizon should refund the fees “due to this failure to perform” and required a response by June 7, 2021.

Trenton Meeting

Days before Horizon’s response was due, Deacon said a superior told her the governor’s office wanted the complaint withdrawn. Two people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing private information said the decision was made outside the Division of Pensions and Benefits. One of the people said the decision came from the governor’s office.

Rather than withdraw the complaint, on June 3, the Division of Pensions and Benefits asked to put it on hold while the state tried to reach a settlement with Horizon, according to records reviewed by Bloomberg News. Representatives from the Treasury and Murphy’s office didn’t comment on the decision to pause.

Talks with Horizon were set for June 29, 2021, when top state officials met with company executives at the state office at 225 West State St. in Trenton in a Treasury conference room one floor below Murphy’s office. It was the first time Deacon had returned for an in-person meeting since Covid-19 shut down state offices in 2020.

In attendance were the state treasurer, Murphy’s chief of staff, and state pensions and benefits officials, as well as top executives from Horizon, including Chief Executive Gary St. Hilaire, and lobbyist Ulises Diaz. Murphy walked in midway through the meeting, according to Deacon, who was in the room. He shook hands with state officials before warmly greeting the Horizon executives and repeatedly praised Diaz.

“I love this guy,” Murphy said, according to Deacon’s account.

Before he left, Murphy told the room he was sure the matter could be resolved, according to an account of the meeting that Deacon wrote immediately after. Her account was confirmed by another person familiar with the meeting. Diaz referred questions to Horizon’s public-relations department, which didn’t comment on the account. Representatives for the Treasury and Murphy didn’t address questions about the meeting.

Lingering Limbo

Since the meeting, the complaint has remained in limbo, with contradictory accounts of its status.

Horizon spokesman Vincz said the company has responded. Asked through a public-records request for Horizon’s response, the state said it had no records of one. Sciortino, the Treasury spokeswoman, wouldn’t say whether the state considers Horizon to be meeting the terms of its contract. Vincz said Horizon hasn’t refunded any money to the state.

The state has options to extend Horizon’s contract for 2023 and 2024. “The timing of the initiation of any procurement process will take those contract terms into consideration,” Sciortino, the Treasury spokeswoman, said. “However, deliberations about the procurement of any contracts are confidential.”

Lyons, the police union representative, pressed state officials on the matter at a public meeting in March, where they declined to describe discussions with Horizon. “How can we consider an extension of a contract that's being violated?” he asked.

Before Deacon resigned last summer, she wrote a memo urging the state to follow through.

“It is our fiduciary obligation” she wrote, “to pursue these claims in a meaningful way.”

