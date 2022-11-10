(Bloomberg) -- Bear hunting may be coming back to New Jersey after a rash of home invasions, injuries and property damage prompted Governor Phil Murphy to call for the resumption of the animals’ slaughter.

New Jersey allowed for bear hunts until 2020, when Murphy said other nonlethal population control strategies would take their place. Human-bear interactions are up 237% in a year, according to state data. Among the reports were one attack and 62 “aggressive encounters” with humans, 12 dog attacks, a dozen home entries, and 84 instances of property damage exceeding $1,000.

Black bears have been spotted in all 21 counties in the most densely populated US state, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The black bear population is projected to grow to more than 4,000 bears in the next two years.

On Thursday, Murphy proposed hunting for as many as 10 days in December.

“It is clear that New Jersey’s black bear population is growing significantly, and non-lethal bear-management strategies alone are not enough to mitigate this trend,” Murphy, a Democrat whose second term started in January, said in a statement . “While I committed to ending the bear hunt, the data demands that we act now to prevent tragic bear-human interactions.”

