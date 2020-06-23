(Bloomberg) -- Blueprint Capital Advisors sued New Jersey’s Division of Investment and others, claiming the agency stole business secrets from the Black-owned firm and turned them over to BlackRock Inc.

“Not only did New Jersey’s DOI cast aside Black-owned Blueprint in favor of BlackRock, with its overwhelmingly white executive management and workforce, but the DOI and its vendor Cliffwater handed Blueprint’s proprietary business plans and information to BlackRock so they could unlawfully co-opt Blueprint’s specialized program and business opportunity,” according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in New Jersey. The suit names New Jersey, BlackRock, Cliffwater and several individuals.

Blueprint, based in Newark, New Jersey, also claims “the agency had an aversion to minority- and female-owned businesses” and that it punished the firm when it called out the alleged racial discrimination. New Jersey’s treasury department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

BlackRock said it has no tolerance for discriminatory or unethical conduct. The company said it participated in a competitive process for the New Jersey business and had no knowledge of discussions between the state and Blueprint prior to that.

“A review of Blueprint’s allegations by BlackRock and an outside law firm has found nothing inconsistent with our standards nor anything suggesting any wrongdoing by BlackRock,” BlackRock’s Mark McCombe said in an emailed statement. “Nor have we found any evidence that BlackRock improperly received any materials or other information regarding Blueprint’s plans or proposal as alleged.”

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager with about $6.5 trillion in assets. Its senior leaders are about 3% Black, according to company disclosures. On Monday BlackRock CEO Larry Fink announced the New York-based firm plans to increase its Black workforce and donate to organizations focused on equality, after weeks of U.S. protests calling for racial justice.

