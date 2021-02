New Jersey Boosts Indoor Dining Capacity to 35% From 25%

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy loosened indoor capacity restrictions for restaurants and other businesses to 35% from 25%.

Murphy also lifted the 10 p.m. curfew on indoor restaurant service. All changes are effective Friday.

“We’re able to take this step today because the data says we can,” he said Wednesday at a press briefing.

