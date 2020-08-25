(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday proposed more than $1 billion in new taxes -- mostly from millionaires -- and $4 billion in borrowing to support spending after the novel coronavirus sent revenue plunging.

The governor, a first-term Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, would make a record pension payment and boost the surplus. He also counts on $1.25 billion in spending reductions during an unprecedented budget cycle, shortened by nine months.

The overall spending plan is less bleak than Murphy’s earlier doomsday assessment of New Jersey finances in a state hit harder than most by the virus. He plans no cuts to school and municipal aid and intends to restore funding for the popular Homestead Benefit and Senior Freeze property-tax abatement programs.

Though Murphy won a fight in the state’s highest court this month to borrow as much as $9.9 billion to fill revenue holes, he’s now counting on using less than half that amount. Still, if the revenue doesn’t materialize to repay those bonds, New Jerseyans face higher sales and property taxes.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.