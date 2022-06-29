(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey business leaders and Republicans in the legislature’s minority criticized a record $50.6 billion budget expected to be signed this week by Governor Phil Murphy.

As the state Senate passed the spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and the Assembly prepared to vote, critics said Murphy, a second-term Democrat, had missed once-in-a-generation opportunities to provide broader taxpayer relief and assist businesses that are still coping with the pandemic.

“It is hugely disappointing that our repeated requests that surplus revenue be used for direct capital infusions to businesses desperately in need of help went unheeded,” Tom Bracken, president and chief executive officer of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

The chamber, with more than 1,200 members, said the budget made good choices on child care, infrastructure and workforce development. But Bracken said the record-high spending did little to set up businesses in a potential economic downturn.

Like many US states, New Jersey saw a pandemic-driven spending boom, with at least $10.7 billion in unexpected tax revenue. The state also has about $3 billion in unallocated federal Covid-19 aid. Such riches haven’t been seen for decades in New Jersey.

The surplus allowed Murphy, 64, who started his second term in January, to promise $2 billion -- as much as $1,500 per household -- in relief from the nation’s highest property taxes.

The budget includes a $6 billion surplus and $5 billion to pay back or avoid borrowing. It also includes the full pension payment, $6.8 billion, for the second year in a row -- until last year, the full contribution hadn’t been made in more than two decades. In March, New Jersey won two credit-rating upgrades, from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, showing confidence in Murphy’s financial steps.

Before the Senate voted 25-15 along party lines to approve the budget, Republican Senator Joe Pennacchio decried the 35% increase from Murphy’s first budget plan in 2018. With record spending looming, he said, New Jerseyans are saddled with $5-per-gallon gasoline and the highest inflation in 40 years.

“The stock market and our pensions are in the collective toilet,” Pennacchio said. “Our economic future has arrived and the Democrats’ answer is ‘Keep spending.”’

Republicans had proposed $8 billion of tax relief. Democrats “are giving back scraps while doling out billions of dollars for pork projects that we can do without,” Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho said in a statement, referring to funding for some lawmakers’ home-district pet projects.

New Jersey by constitution must have a signed budget in place by midnight Thursday.

After the budget bill passed in one house, Senate President Nick Scutari, a Democrat, said it was money wisely spent.

“It includes the largest property-tax relief program and the largest surplus in state history, as well as investments in what could be transformational capital projects,” Scutari said in a statement.

