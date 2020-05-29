(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey child-care centers can reopen June 15, outdoor organized sports a week later and youth day camps on July 6, Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday.

Saying he was “trying to end the week on a high note,” Murphy said the goal was to give residents an “active summer” while “protecting your health.”

Horse racing also can resume, Murphy said, although fans won’t be allowed to attend events. Murphy also announced a $100 million short-term aid program for low- and moderate-income families.

Though hospitalizations have spiked in some recent days, Murphy said he remains confident in a general downward trend. Hospitals have 70% fewer coronavirus patients than they did during the April peak, he said.

Some institutions, including houses of worship, aren’t ready to open, he said. “We want them -- these institutions -- to be strong and safe,” he said.

Murphy’s announcement came a day after the governor said more than 1 in 9 of New Jersey’s 9 million residents are newly jobless, and 911,000 of those unemployed are collecting benefits.

Murphy, in a Bloomberg Television interview aired today, said New Jersey may need to fire half of about 400,000 state and local government workers if federal aid doesn’t materialize. The governor also is looking to short- and long-term borrowing, including via the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, to help plug budget holes.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio, who has projected a $10.1 billion revenue loss through June 2021, on Thursday said the gap could grow to $11 billion if the virus resurges late this year, as some health experts have warned.

