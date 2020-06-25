(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said at a Trenton news conference that the state has classified 1,854 more deaths as “probably” linked to the novel coronavirus. The state has 13,018 confirmed dead who tested positive for the virus.

Ed Lifshitz, a physician and medical director of the state health department, said the dead fell into three categories: those whose tests were considered unreliable; were linked to known outbreaks and showed symptoms; or whose death certificates strongly suggested a coronavirus link.

