(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he is considering cash incentives to lure people to get vaccinated.

“All things are on the table,” Murphy said of a potential cash lure during an interview on Fox’s “Good Day New York.” The state already is running a “Shot and a Beer” program, with free beverages at New Jersey breweries for people who can show proof of their first vaccine through May 31.

The state has fully inoculated 3.3 million residents, about one-third of its population. Starting today, the state is allowing patrons to sit at indoor bars, eat at buffets and dance at weddings, proms and other celebrations. Murphy also increased the outdoor gathering limit to 500 from 200, and raised the indoor events capacity to 50% from 35%.

Masking and social-distancing requirements remain in place.

