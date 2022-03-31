(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tested positive for Covid. On Thursday his office said a positive result came up during a regularly scheduled test and that the 64-year-old Democrat was “currently asymptomatic and feeling well.”

He plans to cancel in-person events and isolate for the next five days.

Murphy, who started his second term in January, ended his routine Covid briefings on March 4 2020, two years after New Jersey’s first Covid-19 case was reported. That day, Murphy awoke from successful cancer surgery to learn that New Jersey had its first reported case. Follow-up tests show he is in good health, with no recurrence, he told Bloomberg News this month.

New Jersey’s last major mask mandate, for schools, expired on March 7. The state’s transmission rate in recent days has crept to 1.01. A measure of 1 or above indicates the virus is spreading. The state hadn’t hit that marker since mid-January.

