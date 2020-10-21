(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy placed himself in quarantine after coming into contact over the weekend with a senior staff member who tested positive for Covid-19.

Murphy, 63, announced the Covid result on Wednesday after returning to the stage midway through a press conference in southern New Jersey about a workforce development initiative. Murphy said he had no symptoms of the virus, which has killed more than 14,000 people in the state.

“I was just informed by my colleagues that I was in close proximity to someone on Saturday who has just tested positive.” he announced. “I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field.”

Mahen Gunaratna, Murphy’s communications director, said in a statement that the governor and his wife would quarantine themselves through the weekend “out of an abundance of caution and in line with the highest levels of commitment to protecting public health.”

Gunaratna didn’t identify the staff member who came near Murphy. The person is quarantining at home, he said.

New Jersey reported its first coronavirus case on March 4, the same day that Murphy had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his kidney. Murphy, a first-term Democrat, canceled plans to take a month off to recover, instead holding daily virus press briefings for months.

The governor received a coronavirus test on Monday as part of a regularly scheduled testing regime, which came back negative, according to Gunaratna. Murphy and his wife were also tested Wednesday afternoon, and both tests came back negative. They will each take an additional test before resuming any in-person engagements, Gunaratna said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.