(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he plans to sign early-voting legislation on Tuesday.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, said he will be joined at the bill signing by Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

“While states across our nation turn back the clock to Jim Crow-era voter suppression laws, New Jersey will expand access to the ballot box,” Murphy said on Twitter.

Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, signed a law last week that reins in absentee voting and makes it a crime to give water to voters waiting in lines.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.