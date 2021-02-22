Feb 22, 2021
New Jersey Governor Signs Bills With Legal Marijuana Framework
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed bills legalizing recreational marijuana in New Jersey, an initiative bottled up in the legislature for months.
The three bills help fulfill a pledge he made more than three years ago to legalize pot. He had been wrangling with fellow Democrats, who control the legislature, over language in the measures to address how law enforcement would treat people under 21 in possession of marijuana.
