New Jersey Governor to Mandate Masks in Schools as Delta Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will mandate masks in schools as Covid cases increase among the younger population.

Murphy will give the order during a “major public health” announcement Friday afternoon at an elementary school in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to an administration official familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity before the event.

The governor, a first-term Democrat who faces re-election in November, had previously said he would leave mask decisions up to the school districts, but reserved the right to change his mind if the Covid data worsened.

“Barring a significant change in health metrics, school districts will be able to determine masking policies at the local level,” state officials wrote in June, before the delta variant surge.

In late July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued revised guidance that even fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors in high-transmission areas.

Murphy strongly recommended face masks indoors for all residents in crowded indoor places. Earlier in the pandemic, masks were required in New Jersey in such settings.

New Jersey has been seeing an increase in Covid hospitalizations in residents under the age of 18, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during an Aug. 2 virus briefing.

The state reported 1,345 new cases on Aug. 6, the highest since May; and 599 hospitalized as of Aug. 4, up from 275 a month earlier.

