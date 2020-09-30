New Jersey Has 43 Covid-19 Cases Linked to Schools, Murphy Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey has confirmed novel coronavirus outbreaks in 11 schools, Governor Phil Murphy said. “We said going in” that cases would pop up, he said.

In all, 43 individuals with links to the schools have tested positive, according to Judith Persichilli, the state health commissioner.

Still, some remote schools “are looking to return to classrooms earlier than planned,” said Kevin Dehmer, acting education commissioner. New Jersey is about a month into its school year. Dehmer called 11 outbreaks “pretty good numbers” among 3,000 schools.

