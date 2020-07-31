New Jersey in ‘Dangerous Place’ as Virus Transmission Rate Jumps

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s virus transmission rate jumped to 1.35 after Governor Phil Murphy warned of rising cases due to a lack of compliance with mask and social distancing rules.

The state, Murphy said on Friday, was in “a very dangerous place.”

A transmission rate above 1 means that the virus is spreading. New Jersey had been as low as 0.62 in recent weeks.

“Given the recent data on cases we anticipate, unfortunately, that it will go higher in the days ahead,” Murphy said. “The numbers are setting off alarms that we take very seriously.”

The state reported 699 positive cases in the past 24 hours, an increase of 0.4%, higher than the recent average.

