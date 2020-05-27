New Jersey Is ‘Now Well Past the Peak’ of Outbreak, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey is “now well past the peak” of the new coronavirus outbreak, Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday, even though there are still “many, many people” in hospitals being treated for Covid-19.

Of 2,761 patients hospitalized over the past 24 hours, 768 were in intensive-care units and 583 were on ventilators. In all, 164 coronavirus patients were discharged, but 241 were admitted. Deaths in the state reached 11,339, with virus cases totaling 156,628.

Murphy said he and his wife, Tammy, were tested this morning. He didn’t say whether either had symptoms.

New Jersey high schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6, with participants required to follow social-distancing rules, Murphy announced on Tuesday. Professional sports teams also may train and compete. New Jersey has practice and playing facilities for the National Football Leagues’ New York Jets and New York Giants, and the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils. The National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers have a practice facility in the state.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.