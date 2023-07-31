(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who has been serving as the acting governor while Phil Murphy is in Italy on a family vacation, has been hospitalized and is unable to perform her duties, Murphy’s office said in a statement Monday morning.

Oliver, 71, is currently receiving care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, the governor’s office said.

As of Monday morning, state Senate President Nicholas Scutari is serving as acting governor. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said she was unable to provide more details about Oliver’s condition because of privacy concerns. Murphy’s office will give updates on Oliver’s condition when and if necessary, she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.