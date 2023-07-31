You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
2h ago
New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Hospitalized While Murphy Is in Italy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who has been serving as the acting governor while Phil Murphy is in Italy on a family vacation, has been hospitalized and is unable to perform her duties, Murphy’s office said in a statement Monday morning.
Oliver, 71, is currently receiving care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, the governor’s office said.
As of Monday morning, state Senate President Nicholas Scutari is serving as acting governor. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said she was unable to provide more details about Oliver’s condition because of privacy concerns. Murphy’s office will give updates on Oliver’s condition when and if necessary, she said.
