(Bloomberg) -- Corey Amon, who manages investments for New Jersey’s $77 billion pension fund, is leaving his post, according to state Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

Amon resigned on Tuesday for a new opportunity, with his departure taking effect June 4, Muoio said in an emailed statement. The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association said in a separate statement that Amon is joining as its new chief investment officer, overseeing $25 billion in assets across three benefit plans. Amon is succeeding John Szczur, who is retiring.

“We are very sorry to see him leave, and appreciate his service,” Muoio said. “The division has thrived under his leadership, and he is leaving it in a very strong position.”

Amon didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and a spokesperson for Governor Phil Murphy referred questions to the treasury department.

Word of Amon’s departure first appeared in a news release from asset manager Blueprint Capital Advisors, which is embroiled in a legal fight with the Division of Investment. Blueprint claimed in a lawsuit last year that the state stole confidential business information and discriminated against the Black-owned firm after it made a pitch to win an investment mandate.

The state responded in court papers that the complaint “spins a false tale of misstatement, mischaracterization, distortion and demonstrable falsehood.”

Earlier this year, Amon said the New Jersey fund was considering further investments in private markets in a bid to boost performance.

Amon had been with the state since October 2014, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously worked at logistics company Ryder System Inc.

