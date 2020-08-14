(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy plans to order the November election to be conducted mostly through mail-in voting, according to an administration official.

The general election format will be similar to that of the state’s July primary elections, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of Murphy’s planned announcement on Friday. For the primary, the state sent vote-by-mail applications to every registered voter ahead of the election, and had some in-person polling places.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.