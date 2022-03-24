New Jersey Pot Board Approves First Group of Licenses for Recreational Use

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s cannabis board took its first formal action on recreational marijuana applications, approving 68 conditional licenses to cultivate, manufacture or run a testing lab.

In all, 371 more applications are being evaluated, Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said at a broadcast meeting. Adult-use legal retail sales have yet to start.

The board started accepting retail license applications on March 15 and has received more than 600 to date. Each application will take 90 days to review, and for those that are approved, retail sales won’t begin until the commission sets a statewide date.

New Jersey voters in November 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cultivation, processing and sales of marijuana to those 21 and over. The drug remains outlawed on the federal level.

