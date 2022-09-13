(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey public employees rallied in the state capital Tuesday, demanding that officials delay a contentious vote on increases in workers’ health-care premiums of more than 20% for next year.

The Trenton rally by hundreds of workers marked an escalation in the conflict between some public-sector unions and Democratic Governor Phil Murphy over health-care costs and the state’s handling of a dispute with insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Unions representing state and local service, communications and law-enforcement workers filled a courtyard outside the statehouse complex, chanting, “Governor Murphy, hear our call, affordable health care’s right for all” and “they gouged us too much before, we won’t take it any more.”

Overhead propeller planes tugged banners saying “Demand Hospital Prices” and “Increasing health care costs won’t make NJ stronger or fairer,” a response to a slogan of Murphy’s.

Representatives of the unions have urged state officials to delay a vote on rate hikes that exceed 20% in the medical plans funded by taxpayers and public workers.

The proposed increases will eat into the unions’ hard-won raises, said Tracy Alston, an investigator with the Division of Consumer Affairs in Newark.

“It’s going to basically eliminate that 2% increase in our pay which we’ve been fighting for for years,” she said in an interview.

Wednesday Vote

Two separate state groups, with representatives from labor and state government, are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the rate hikes. Labor officials want to put off any decision while they explore ways to lower costs. They’ve also called on the Murphy administration to tap Covid-19 relief money to defer some of the costs.

State officials have countered that the commission that considers rate changes must approve them by Sept. 14, in time for workers to enroll starting Oct. 1. Representatives from Murphy’s office and the state Treasury Department, which oversees the health plan, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Unions are also seeking a review of state programs that use outside vendors to reduce health-care costs. Such programs, including a care-navigation service for which the state paid millions of dollars to Horizon, haven’t demonstrated the savings anticipated, which is one reason premiums are going up. Inflation and disruptions from Covid-19 are also driving rates higher, actuaries for the state have said.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said the city pays 70% of the premiums for its 1,200 employees, so the increase would hit municipal finances. A union supporter, he said he negotiated raises with city employees.

“Now the raises are taken away because of the health-care costs going up,” he told the crowd assembled at the State House.

Banita Herndon, an emergency nurse at University Hospital in Newark, said the state was neglecting essential workers who kept services running during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re going against the state of New Jersey and the insurance companies for their corporate greed,” she said.

