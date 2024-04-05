New Jersey Quake Felt by Up to 43 Million People on East Coast

(Bloomberg) -- The largest earthquake to hit the New York area in more than a century was felt by as many as 42.8 million people across the US East Coast on Friday, according to estimates from the United States Geological Survey.

The shakes from the 4.8-magnitude quake billowed out from the epicenter of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, a small community about 50 miles (80 km) from New York City. An aftershock was reported around 6 p.m. local time. Initial indications suggested a 4.0-magnitude quake southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

Read more: NY Area Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Followed by Aftershock

The vast majority of people impacted were in areas that experienced weak or light shaking, with 211,000 in moderate-shaking areas and 11,000 may have experienced strong shaking. Overall, the population affected mostly live in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable buildings exist, the USGS said.

Califon, New Jersey — a town of about 1,000 people in Hunterdon County — experienced the strongest tremors, according to the USGS.

