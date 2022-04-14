(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey recreational marijuana sales will begin on April 21, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

The action makes the Garden State first in the New York City area to offer weed to customers 21 and older. The drug remains banned on the federal level.

The cannabis commission on Monday approved retail applications from TerrAscend Corp., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Acreage Holdings Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Verano Holdings and Ascend Wellness Holdings. All currently operate dispensaries to serve about 128,000 New Jerseyans with access to medical marijuana. As of the start date, they can sell to anyone 21 and older for any use.

New Jersey is taking a stepped approach to retail pot sales, with the first allowed at medical dispensaries, which have operated in the state since 2012. Standalone specialty stores will follow, after state and local approvals.

