(Bloomberg) -- American Dream, the struggling $5 billion super mall in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, saw sales decline in the crucial fourth quarter of last year compared with the third, according to a securities filing.

The new mall which has suffered during the pandemic, reported fourth quarter sales of $82.4 million, down 0.7% from the three months ended Sept. 30, according to a securities filing. For the year, American Dream had sales of about $305 million, or 15% of the $2 billion that a 2017 forecast projected it would bring in during its first year of operations.

The report from the Christmas holiday season, when retailers typically record a disproportionate amount of revenue, comes two days after American Dream disclosed it nearly emptied a reserve account to make a $9.3 million payment due Tuesday on about $290 million of debt supported by sales tax receipts.

The 3.5-million-square-foot megamall, located across the Hudson River from New York City, opened the doors of its entertainment complex in October 2019. Five months later, Covid-19 spread through New York and New Jersey, spurring lockdowns to contain the public health emergency and postponing the opening of the mall’s retail stores until October 2020.

Successive waves of the coronavirus have discouraged shoppers and tourists alike. The mall was just 77% leased as of Jan. 1 and leases for another 5% of the mall are under negotiation, according to securities filings.

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus broadly weighed on retail sales in the U.S. at the end of last year.

American Dream President Don Ghermezian didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

