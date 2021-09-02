New Jersey’s Death Toll From Floods Climbs to 23, Governor Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s death toll from floods has climbed to 23 people, Governor Phil Murphy said on Thursday.

“At least 23 New Jerseyans have lost their lives to this storm,” Murphy said during a press briefing in Hillsborough, a township about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Manhattan where multiple roads remained under water.

Most died in their vehicles, he said. About 44,000 utility customers statewide were without power, Murphy said.

