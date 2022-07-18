(Bloomberg) -- Last year, New Jersey officials in charge of the state employee health plan sought a major refund from their insurer for failing to deliver on a money-saving program, but their complaint stalled. Now outside consultants confirm the program yielded no apparent savings, one reason New Jersey’s health-care expenses are rising.

The finding adds new evidence to a contract dispute in which the state tried to reclaim $34 million from insurer Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, which manages billions of dollars of medical spending for the state plan.

State officials sought to recover the money last year, but the process was halted by the office of Governor Phil Murphy, Bloomberg News reported. Murphy, a Democrat and retired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior director, said he didn’t intervene in the dispute.

The program at the center of the fight was meant to lower expenses by steering patients to the most efficient providers. The consultants say they see no evidence that it delivered savings, one major factor behind a projected 20% jump in health premiums for next year, according to preliminary rates revealed last week.

The expense is borne by New Jersey taxpayers and workers who fund the plans through premium contributions. The state’s medical expenses are increasing: New Jersey is expected to pay $3.7 billion for state health benefits this fiscal year as part of its record $50.6 billion budget. That’s up from $3.2 billion in the prior year, according to budget documents.

The increase in premium rates for next year was also due to inflation and a pandemic-related rebound in the amount of medical care people used, the state’s consultants from Aon Plc said at a meeting of the State Health Benefits Commission. The commission, a group of union and state officials who oversee the public employee plan, met by phone on July 13.

While Aon was not asked to quantify the impact of Horizon’s navigation program, the consultants said they found no evidence that it produced the savings anticipated -- reductions of 3% to 3.5% per year. As a result, they removed any assumption of future savings from their projections of the state plan’s cost, driving up premiums.

Horizon spokesman Thomas Wilson said in an email that the company is working with the state to “obtain the best possible care while lowering overall costs.” Savings from the navigation program “were factored in to the cost trends included in our contract and backed by performance guarantees. Horizon has met those trend targets for the completed contract periods and anticipates meeting our guaranteed trend targets for 2021 as well,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he couldn’t discuss the specifics of the state’s experience, but “Covid continues to impact every aspect of health care including the challenging task of accurately predicting future utilization patterns that form the basis of rates.” The volatility the state of New Jersey is seeing is similar to the experience of other large benefit plans, he said.

Made Whole

Dudley Burdge, who represents the AFL-CIO on the State Health Benefits Commission, said the state and its workers need to be made whole for the savings that failed to materialize.

“Horizon needs to find that money somewhere,” Burdge said in an interview after the meeting. “I don’t know why our members would pick up for their mistakes and their inability to implement that program.”

Internal state documents reviewed recently by Bloomberg show the program’s lack of results has been evident for months. An analysis from Aon dated February 25, 2022 notes that medical claims in the plan were “higher than expected given anticipated savings associated with Horizon’s Navigation Advocacy and third-party vendor initiatives.”

Officials from the New Jersey Treasury’s Division of Pension and Benefits, which oversees the state health plan, threatened to revive the agency’s contract complaint against Horizon in May of this year, almost a year after it was initially filed, documents provided by the state last week show.

The initial complaint had been filed through an internal office meant to resolve disputes between state agencies and their vendors. But it was paused shortly before Horizon’s response was due.

Christin Deacon, a former state official who managed the contract, said the complaint was halted at the direction of the governor’s office. Murphy later appeared unannounced at a meeting about the dispute to praise Horizon executives, Bloomberg News reported in June. Deacon left her state job last year and is now a private consultant.

Since last summer, New Jersey officials from the Division of Pensions and Benefits “have met regularly and frequently with Horizon officials to discuss the Division’s questions and concerns about Horizon’s performance of its obligations under the contract,” Treasury spokeswoman Jennifer Sciortino said in an email.

‘Full Refund’

On May 11, the division sent a letter saying it intended to reinstate the complaint on May 27 “so that it can be fully adjudicated,” and potentially expand it to include other disputes the state has with Horizon, unless the issues could be resolved by then.

Sciortino said a meeting with Horizon scheduled for May had been postponed until later this month, and that the complaint had not yet been reinstated, pending the discussions.

The letter, signed by the acting director of the Division of Pensions and Benefits John Megariotis, says the state continues “to seek a full refund” for the disputed services for the first two years of the contract. It also noted other issues around claims payment and audit rights “where Horizon is not complying with the contract, has never complied with the contract, and has indicated it never will comply with the contract.”

The letter was sent to Horizon after Bloomberg News had made several inquiries and public records requests about the dormant contract dispute.

Sciortino, the Treasury spokeswoman, said the state is still analyzing why medical claims in the plan are rising and cited Covid and inflation. She also confirmed that Horizon’s navigation program and other services that the state anticipated would lower costs haven’t yet. “Further analysis based on actual data indicates that the availability of those vendor services has not altered members’ behavior and health-care consumption to the extent originally assumed, at least in the short term,” she said in an email.

She said the state is still paying for the disputed services, but depending on the outcome of discussions with Horizon, “the State will consider exercising any and all its legally available options, including the possible suspension of payment for the services not provided.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.