(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s nonessential retail businesses can open starting June 15, Governor Phil Murphy said, with stores limited to 50% capacity and customers required to wear face coverings.

Murphy announced the latest step to restart the state’s economy as he lamented the “astronomical number” of 1.2 million state residents now unemployed, as the state received 27,000 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 30.

The new coronavirus has put more than one in nine New Jerseyans out of work since mid-March, and almost 960,000 are collecting jobless benefits, according to state data released Thursday.

“Social distancing must remain our routine,” Murphy said. “We will take a big step forward in our restart and our recovery.”

Moments later, the state Assembly voted 51-28 to pass a bill authorizing at least $5 billion on short- and long-term borrowing, including via the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility, to help fill an estimated $10.1 billion revenue shortage through June 2021.

The measure, which would raise sales and the nation’s highest property taxes to repay if revenue doesn’t materialize, has opposition in the state Senate. It also could run afoul of a constitutional borrowing limit.

