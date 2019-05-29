(Bloomberg) -- The New Jersey State Investment Council voted to cut its target allocation to hedge funds in half to 3% from 6%.

The pension fund approved the plan on Wednesday under pressure from labor unions to reduce fees to investment managers. The state’s hedge fund allocation had a market value of $4.3 billion as of April 30.

The move is the second time in three years that the fund has culled such investments. Other public funds have gone even further. New York City’s pension for civil employees and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System have voted in recent years to dump hedge funds altogether.

The board didn’t say which funds it would cut. Some of its allocations as of last month included Winton Futures Fund, MKP Opportunity Partners, Solus Opportunities Fund 3, Chatham Fund, Davidson Kempner Institutional Partners and Elliott Associates.

Labor unions have criticized the New Jersey board for placing pension funds in investments beyond stocks and bonds, saying it puts their retirement savings at risk. Fees paid to outside fund managers have come under renewed scrutiny as performance lags behind the broader market.

For the five years ended April 30, credit-oriented hedge funds produced annualized gains of 3.1%, while equity-oriented hedge funds climbed 1.54%. The Barclays US index had an annualized return of 2.6% for the period while the S&P 500 index rose 11.6% with dividends reinvested.

The state fund managed $79.5 billion as of April 30. It supports the retirement plans of about 795,000 active and retired employees in seven public pension systems.

--With assistance from Janet Lorin and Melissa Karsh.

To contact the reporters on this story: Shahien Nasiripour in New York at snasiripour1@bloomberg.net;Sridhar Natarajan in New York at snatarajan15@bloomberg.net;Katherine Burton in New York at kburton@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.