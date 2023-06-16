New Jersey’s Tax Revenue Sinks 20% in May From Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey collected $2.6 billion of major tax revenue in May, a $642 million or 20% decrease from the same month a year ago.

The largest decreases on a percentage basis came from income and corporate-business tax collections, according to a release from the New Jersey Department of the Treasury. Income-tax revenue totaled $460.8 million last month, down 55% from May 2022 while corporate-business tax revenue collections dropped 45%.

The state attributed both declines to an increase in refunds paid out to residents and corporations. Meanwhile, sales and use taxes fell by $21 million, the first year-over-year decline since July 2020.

“Treasury had anticipated a decline from last year’s revenues, but of a smaller magnitude,” the statement said. “Revenue collections are projected to remain soft through the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Realty transfer fee collections were down $17.8 million, driven by a decrease in the volume of home sales. The state said that warmer summer months should drive housing-market activity, but collections are “still expected to be well below the levels from last year.”

