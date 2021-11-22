(Bloomberg) -- Schools in New Jersey are seeing increased Covid-19 cases in students K-12 and staff since the second week of November, according to Governor Phil Murphy and health commissioner Judy Persichilli in a Monday briefing.

This surge in cases comes as the statewide transmission rate increases to 1.23, signaling an outbreak.

“We are concerned about cases in students and staff and among the general public increasing with gatherings for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays,” said Persichilli.

About 87,500 children ages 5 through 11 are now vaccinated. In the last reporting period, schools reported 85.2% of staff were fully vaccinated, she said.

