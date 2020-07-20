(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state’s plan for reopening schools will give parents the option to choose an entirely online option if they’re concerned about the coronavirus.

Murphy, speaking at a press conference in Trenton, said the state is planning to teach children both at home and in classrooms this fall. He said it will issue guidance to parents about the all-at-home option.

New Jersey has 1.5 million students attending about 2,500 public schools. Pupils in public and private schools started remote learning in mid-March through the session’s end in June.

New Jersey, an early virus epicenter, has fallen to 47th among U.S. states for new cases reported per 100,000 residents, Murphy said. The state reported 13,741 test-confirmed dead, plus 1,974 fatalities with no tests but with a suspected Covid-19 link.

