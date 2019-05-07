(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey sued the U.S. Justice Department, claiming it failed to respond to the state’s demand for documents linking a recent crackdown on legal online gambling to lobbying efforts of casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

The Justice Department is violating the Freedom of Information Act by not responding to a February request for information about the new policy’s reported link to Adelson, whose brick-and-mortar casino businesses are threatened by online gambling, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a federal complaint filed Tuesday.

“Online gaming is an important part of New Jersey’s economy, and the residents of New Jersey deserve to know why the Justice Department is threatening to come after an industry we legalized years ago,” Grewal said in a statement. “It’s especially important that we figure out whether this federal crackdown is the result of a lobbying campaign by a single individual seeking to protect his personal business interests.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.