(Bloomberg) -- A broad threat to New Jersey synagogues has been “mitigated” less than a day after the FBI warned Jewish congregations to be on alert, Governor Phil Murphy said.

“This remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of antisemitic activity,” the governor, a 65-year-old Democrat, said in a statement. He gave no details on any individuals or groups that may have prompted the warning.

The FBI, in a statement, said it had “identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

The agency on Thursday tweeted that it had “credible information of a broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and was investigating. Houses of worship, schools and service groups reported stepping up security.

More than 500,000 Jewish people live in New Jersey, or about 8% of the total US Jewish population, according to the American Jewish Population Project.

The threat came amid a rise of sentiment against Jews across the US and an outcry over antisemitic speech from celebrities including rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West; and Kyrie Irving, point guard for the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets.

Antisemitic incidents in the US hit an all-time high in 2021, with 2,717 reports of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the Anti-Defamation League. In the last few weeks, a sign was vandalized with swastikas and set on fire in Chico, California; while a bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center in Detroit.

“I am grateful to the FBI, as well as state law enforcement partners including the Attorney General’s Office, the State Police, and the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, for their tireless efforts in mitigating the immediate threat to our Jewish synagogues,” Murphy said.

