(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will identify law-enforcement officers who have “committed serious disciplinary violations,” Governor Phil Murphy said.

The disclosures will include more than 400 state police cases over 20 years, he said at a news briefing. By year’s end, all state, county and local police agencies must publish an annual list of officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days for such a violation, he said.

