(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey school districts will be allowed to drop a mask mandate starting in March, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce Monday.

The move will be effective March 7, with flexibility for districts to decide on their own mask requirements, according to a person familiar with the decision who was unauthorized to speak publicly.

Murphy mandated masks last September when in-person lessons restarted statewide for the first time since the pandemic’s onset. Originally, he had said he’d leave mask decisions up to districts, but changed his mind when the Covid outbreak worsened.

“Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you,” Murphy said last August.

School mask mandates have become a hot-button issue across the U.S. In neighboring New York, a court battle has followed a Long Island judge’s ruling that its mask mandate for schools and other public places was an illegal end run around the state constitution.

In New Jersey, Murphy in November won re-election by a narrow margin and became the first Democrat in the state to win a second term in four decades.

In January, he reinstated a public-health emergency to respond to the omicron-fueled surge in Covid cases, but pledged to “return to a state of normalcy as soon as possible.” The move drew criticism from Republicans who called it an overreach of power.

Since then, cases and hospitalizations have dropped precipitously from their peaks, though they remain elevated.

