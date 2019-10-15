New Jersey to Raise Minimum Wage to $11 an Hour in January

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will raise its minimum wage for most employees by $1 to $11 an hour in January.

The move is part of a law signed by Governor Phil Murphy in February that increases the minimum wage incrementally until it reaches $15 in 2024 for most employees. Before the measure took effect in July, the minimum wage was $8.85.

The law allows a longer phase-in for seasonal, farm and small-business workers. Their minimum wage will increase to $10.30 an hour on Jan. 1, and won’t reach $15 until 2027.

