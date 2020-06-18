(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s retail shopping malls can reopen on June 29 after a three-month shutdown, Governor Phil Murphy said.

Masks or face coverings must be worn, and all stores are limited to 50% capacity, Murphy said Thursday at a press briefing. Food-court and common-area seating remain closed, along with theaters and arcades, he said.

Malls, a staple of the New Jersey lifestyle, have been shut down since Murphy’s March 21 lockdown, stunting state sales-tax revenue. American Dream, a mega-mall set to open dozens of stores in March in East Rutherford, had opened an indoor ski slope and other attractions, but retail was scuttled as the new coronavirus took hold. Triple Five Group, which owns American Dream, missed a $7 million mortgage payment in June for its Mall of America in Minnesota.

New Jersey has the second-most Covid-19 cases in the U.S., after New York. The two states are recovering from the outbreak as other states, including Florida and Texas, see surges. Murphy said the state’s positivity rate for Covid-19 tests was 2.94% and its rate of transmission was 0.75%, which “tell us that our work to crush the curves has been working.” In all, 12,800 residents have died.

Outdoor organized athletics can start in New Jersey on June 22, with tournaments allowed for low-risk sports including golf and tennis. Most other athletic activities must modify practices to prevent touching, according to rules issued Tuesday by Murphy’s administration. Football, baseball and soccer competitions most likely can resume in July.

The administration on Monday issued rules for barbershops and hair salons, nail studios, tattoo and massage shops and similar services, which can open on June 22 for appointments only, with limited customers indoors, masking and other precautions.

Murphy has said he will monitor virus cases and deaths for signs of any dangerous spike, and restore restrictions if necessary. Gyms and indoor dining “remain the most dangerous” activities, Murphy has said, and he hasn’t estimated a return date for those.

(Updates with cases in fourth paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.