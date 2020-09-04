(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey on Friday reported that Covid-19 is spreading again, just as the state opened indoor dining and theaters. The transmission rate of 1.03 -- the first time it’s been above 1 in two weeks -- is a warning sign as New Jersey moves to open some schools next week.

Public schools have mostly chosen to do all-remote learning or a mix of in-person and electronic. About 10% of the state’s almost 600 school districts will have fully in-person classes.

The transmission rate measures the number of people that a Covid-19 positive person infects. Any number above 1 suggests the virus is spreading.

The state on Friday reported 15,978 deaths with lab-confirmed and probable Covid-19 links. Seven fatalities were logged in the past 24 hours.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.