New Jersey Utility Shutoffs Loom for More Than 850,000 Late on Bills

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey utility shutoffs loom for hundreds of thousands of residents behind on their bills, state officials said.

Tuesday is the end of the state’s program that prevents gas and electricity shutoffs during cold weather. It also is the end of a grace period for water, sewer and municipal electric customers granted via legislation in December.

More than 850,000 residential gas and electric customers owe more than $660 million, while more than 157,000 water customers owe more than $50 million, according to state officials.

“Now is the time to ask for help,” Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a statement.

Officials urged customers to contact their utilities to arrange a payment plan, and to see if they qualify for the state’s assistance program at www.energyassistance.nj.gov. Legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy last year required utilities to offer 12-month, interest-free payment plans with no money down to customers who had fallen behind on bills since the beginning of the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.