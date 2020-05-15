(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey deaths from the new coronavirus have topped 10,000, days before the state takes steps toward reopening.

The toll belies improvements in hospitalization and other data that have led Governor Phil Murphy to take some steps toward restarting the state’s economy. Total hospitalizations are about half of the peak, while patients on ventilators and in intensive care also have dropped.

The death toll hit 10,138. Cases from Covid-19 have continued to rise in New Jersey, though at a pace of less than 1%. In the first two weeks of April, the daily increase was 4% to 19%.

New Jersey has the second-worst outbreak after New York, with more than 142,000 cases. Businesses and residents have been under a Murphy-ordered lockdown since March 21.

Murphy said this week that non-essential construction and retail order pickups can resume May 18, and that beaches can open with social distancing restrictions for the Memorial Day weekend.

