(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey’s virus transmission rate jumped to 1.03, the highest in 10 weeks, Governor Phil Murphy said, calling it “an early warning sign” that the state must redouble its efforts to keep Covid-19 from returning.

A transmission rate above 1 means the virus is spreading.

“We need to be smarter, we need to work harder,” Murphy said. “This thing is brutal.” He reminded residents that “face coverings are how we slow the spread of Covid-19.”

New Jersey reported 13,373 dead who had tested positive for the virus. The state added two more cases to fatalities with a probable, though untested, virus link, for a total 1,856.

Though the transmission rate was up, Murphy said, the state had downward trends in three important areas. Hospitalizations over the past 24 hours were 861; at the virus’ peak, more than 8,000 patients were in New Jersey hospitals. Of 187 patients in intensive-care units, 152 were on ventilators.

