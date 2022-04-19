New Jersey Weed Sales to Start at These 13 Stores on Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey will start Thursday at 13 medical dispensaries, according to the state cannabis regulatory commission.

The stores are located in Maplewood, Paterson, Bloomfield, Rochelle Park and Elizabeth -- all suburbs outside of New York City -- as well as others in the Philadelphia area. New York has yet to start retail sales. Pennsylvania hasn’t legalized recreational marijuana, and the federal government outlaws the drug for all purposes.

“We expect 13 locations for the entire state will make for extremely busy stores,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, said in a statement. The dispensaries, he said, have told the panel that they can meet demand without disrupting access to the 128,000 New Jerseyans who have a physician-certified need for marijuana.

The cannabis commission on April 11 approved retail applications from TerrAscend Corp., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Green Thumb Industries Inc., Acreage Holdings Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Verano Holdings and Ascend Wellness Holdings. Initially licensed as prescription-only providers, those businesses as of Thursday can sell to anyone 21 and older for any use.

Customers can purchase up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of dried flower or up to 5 grams of concentrates, resins or oils, or 10 100-milligram packages of ingestibles in a single transaction.

The cannabis commission warned patrons not to buy more than 1 ounce, the limit that one can possess legally in the state.

“Don’t cross state lines,” the commission said. “It is illegal to transport legal cannabis products from New Jersey outside New Jersey.”

New Jersey is taking a stepped approach to retail pot licensing, with medical providers allowed to open first. Hundreds of applications are pending for shops all over the state.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.