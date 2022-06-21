(Bloomberg) -- A wildfire in southern New Jersey has grown to 12,000 acres (4,856 hectares) and could become the state’s largest since 2007, officials said.

The fire began in a state campground about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Philadelphia and officials said at a news conference Monday that they have have ruled out natural causes, though they stopped short of saying someone had set the blaze intentionally.

Firefighters are battling the blaze and have it about 70% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Monday evening.

So far this year, 31,000 wildfires have burned more than 3.2 million acres in the US, more than double the 10-year average of about 1.2 million acres, according to National Interagency Fire Center data.

In total, 38 large wildfires were burning across the US on Tuesday, with the majority in Alaska. Hot and dry conditions were expected from the southern Great Plains to the Southwest, though scattered thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across California Wednesday.

