New Jersey Wildfire Shuts Down Portion of Garden State Parkway

(Bloomberg) -- A large forest fire broke out in southern New Jersey on Sunday afternoon, shutting down a portion of the Garden State Parkway.

The fire, which started around 1:30 p.m. in the Lakewood area of Ocean County, damaged several structures, NBC New York reported. The highway is closed between exits 83 and 90 in both directions due to a “large brush fire,” according to the Lakewood Police Department.

State and local crews are fighting the fire amid dry, gusty weather, the National Weather Service tweeted.

